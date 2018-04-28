Villagers Attack Hisbah Officials — Nigeria Today

Villagers Attack Hisbah Officials

Not less than four of the Kano Hisbah Operatives sent to disperse a multitude gathered around the recently identified mysterious tree in a village in Kunchi local government recently, were attacked by locals, who have turned the place to a mini ‘ Mecca’ by seeking blessings from the tree, carrying the picture of the Holy […]

The post Villagers Attack Hisbah Officials appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

