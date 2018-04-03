Villanova beats Michigan to win NCAA men's basketball title for the second time in three years - Washington Post — Nigeria Today

Villanova beats Michigan to win NCAA men’s basketball title for the second time in three years – Washington Post
Washington Post
Villanova beats Michigan to win NCAA men's basketball title for the second time in three years
The Villanova Wildcats completed a dominant run to the national championship with a 79-62 win over the Wolverines on Monday night in San Antonio. Villanova, led by Donte DiVincenzo with 31 points, won all six of its games in the 68-team tournament by …
