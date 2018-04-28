 Vincenzo Montella led Sevilla to shock win over Manchester United in March - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today
Vincenzo Montella led Sevilla to shock win over Manchester United in March – Daily Mail

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Sports


Vincenzo Montella led Sevilla to shock win over Manchester United in March
The Sevilla manager who masterminded Jose Mourinho's downfall in the Champions League this season has been sacked just six weeks after winning at Old Trafford. Vincenzo Montella oversaw a 2-1 defeat in Manchester after a 0-0 in Spain that insured that
