Violence mars Ofala celebration in Nteje community — Nigeria Today

Violence mars Ofala celebration in Nteje community

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—CRISIS and palpable tension Saturday marred 2018 Ofala festival of Igwe Roland Odegbo of Nteje community in Oyi Local Government Area, home of the popular Nollywood actor Chief Pete Edochie.

Igwe Odegbo and Chief Charles Anaduaka, all claimant to the office of the traditional ruler of Nteje are for many years locked in a legal tussle over who becomes the authentic monarch for the community.

The crisis worsened when hundreds of protesting community members, mainly youths took over the major road linking the community to the Enugu-Onitsha federal highway and the rest of Anambra East-Anambra and West council areas, chanting wars songs critical of Igwe Odegbo and the Anambra State Government.

The protesters carried very large white coffin and placards with inscriptions against the state government and those suggesting that Ofala festival by Igwe Odegbo was illegal since the battle for who is the traditional ruler of the town is still pending in court.

The post Violence mars Ofala celebration in Nteje community appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

