Vipers SC shoot down KCCA in top of table clash — Nigeria Today

Vipers SC shoot down KCCA in top of table clash

AUPL Result: Vipers 3-2 KCCA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vipers Sports Club put up a brilliant performance to edge past KCCA FC in a closely contested Azam Uganda Premier League clash at St. Mary’s Kitende on Friday.

The emphatic win meant Vipers maintained it’s grip at the top of the table and boosted the chances of winning this season’s championship. Vipers SC stretch their lead in the Uganda Premier League and are now at 52 points three above second placed SC Villa, and four above KCCA.

Vipers defence started on a false note, conceding early. This after defender Halid Lwaliwa withdrew from the starting lineup at the 11th hour after sustaining an injury and his place was taken by Yayo Lutimba who was also just returning from an ankle injury.

Despite conceding early in the game, the Venoms came from being to lead at halftime before eventually securing all the three points winning the game 3-2.

Milton Karisa struck twice while Erisa Ssekisambu added the other. The visitors got their two goals through Muhammad Shaban.

Shaban capitalised on a defence lapse to head past Ismail Watenga in the 12th minute but the lead lasted just a minute with Karisa levelling matters.

Vipers then became dominant and created several chances with Ssekisambu and Dan Sserunkuma all coming close.

With the game destined for the mandatory break, Ssekisambu put Venoms in the lead to the delight of the fans.

Karisa stretched the lead midway through the second stanza after Lutimba did the donkey work to lay a ground cross.

The visitors got their second goal with eight minutes from time but the Venoms were resilient enough to earn a hard fought victory.

Vipers SC Starting XI

Watenga, Wadada, Asiku, Wasswa, Yayo, Lwanga, Waiswa (Masiko), Sseninde (Nkuubi), Ssekisambu, Karisa, Sserunkuma (Mbayi).

SOURCE: VipersSC.com

