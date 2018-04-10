Viral photos of a three year old girl on her knees, in tears as she prays and worship during a Church service — Nigeria Today

Viral photos of a three year old girl on her knees, in tears as she prays and worship during a Church service

Three year old girl on her knees

These photos of three-year-old Praise, the daughter of a Kenyan Gospel Artist, Israel Ezekiel have gone viral online for obvious reasons – three year old Praise can be seen in the photos, deep in a worship session.

She goes down on her knees and she’s rooted in serious worship as she tears up and is deep in the spirit, as an eye witness says she could hear her speaking in tongues.

Sharing the photos, the witness wrote:

“She was filled with the Holy Spirit yesterday during a church service that was dubbed “The worship experience. At 3 years she worshipped in truth and spirit. I could literally hear her speak in tongues.Indeed GOD meets us at our level….HE understands us and ever ready to listen to us”,Said one christian who attended the service. “Out of the mouth of babes and nursing infants You have ordained strength, Because of Your enemies, That You may silence the enemy and the avenger”-Psalms 8:2

Photos below:

