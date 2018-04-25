 Virgin America: The ‘airline of Silicon Valley’ takes final flight — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Virgin America: The ‘airline of Silicon Valley’ takes final flight

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Business, News, Technology, Travel | 0 comments

Virgin America took its final flight on Tuesday evening. Social media chatter suggested the airline that brought us funky mood lighting, comfy leather seats, and jazzed-up safety videos will be sorely missed.

The post Virgin America: The ‘airline of Silicon Valley’ takes final flight appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.