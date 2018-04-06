Virgin Galactic’s completes its first powered flight — what’s next? — Nigeria Today

Virgin Galactic’s completes its first powered flight — what’s next?
It wasn’t so long ago that we were celebrating Virgin Galactic’s return to the skies after a two-year hiatus. Now, just a few months into 2018, the company has completed its first powered test flight.
The post Virgin Galactic’s completes its first powered flight — what’s next? appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!