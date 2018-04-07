Visit to Buhari: CAN flays APPIN, describes it as alien - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Visit to Buhari: CAN flays APPIN, describes it as alien – The Punch
The Punch
Visit to Buhari: CAN flays APPIN, describes it as alien
The Christian Association of Nigeria has described as aliens the clerics who visited and pledged their support for President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, under the aegis of Arewa Pastors Peace Initiative, Nigeria. The Christian organisation expressed …
CAN disowns Arewa Pastors Forum, challenges group to publish list of clerics on opposition payroll
CAN disowns Arewa pastors who visited Buhari
'They embarked on an ungodly exercise' — CAN disowns pastors who endorsed Buhari
