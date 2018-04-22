Volkswagen’s James Bondian electric race car will take on Pikes Peak — Nigeria Today

Volkswagen’s James Bondian electric race car will take on Pikes Peak

Volkswagen will return to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in 2018 with an electric car, and the goal of setting a new record. The German automaker hasn’t raced at Pikes Peak since 1987.

