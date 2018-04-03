 Vote count row delays S.Leone presidential race result - Citizen — Nigeria Today
Vote count row delays S.Leone presidential race result – Citizen

Citizen

Vote count row delays S.Leone presidential race result
The results of Sierra Leone's run-off presidential vote are “expected” by Thursday after a delay due to disagreements over the method of counting, the National Electoral Commission announced. The outcome of the March 31 ballot — pitting opposition

