Vote count row delays S.Leone presidential race result - Citizen — Nigeria Today

Vote count row delays S.Leone presidential race result – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Vote count row delays S.Leone presidential race result
Citizen
The results of Sierra Leone's run-off presidential vote are “expected” by Thursday after a delay due to disagreements over the method of counting, the National Electoral Commission announced. The outcome of the March 31 ballot — pitting opposition …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!