 Voter registration deadline is Monday. Here's how to apply - Centre Daily Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Voter registration deadline is Monday. Here’s how to apply – Centre Daily Times

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Centre Daily Times

Voter registration deadline is Monday. Here's how to apply
Centre Daily Times
Monday is the last day to register to vote for the Pennsylvania primary election on May 15. Centre County residents can apply online, by mail or in person. How to register to vote. Online: Go to the Pennsylvania Department of State's online application
Voter-registration deadline for Pennsylvania's May primary election is MondayPhilly.com
Friday is the last day to register to vote in May primaryWLOS
Deadline to register to vote in primary is April 23Morehead News
Independent Journal Review –DC Military –Harrow Times –Berkshire Eagle
all 13 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.