Voter registration deadline is Monday. Here's how to apply - Centre Daily Times — Nigeria Today

Voter registration deadline is Monday. Here's how to apply
Monday is the last day to register to vote for the Pennsylvania primary election on May 15. Centre County residents can apply online, by mail or in person. How to register to vote. Online: Go to the Pennsylvania Department of State's online application …
Voter-registration deadline for Pennsylvania's May primary election is Monday
Friday is the last day to register to vote in May primary
Deadline to register to vote in primary is April 23
