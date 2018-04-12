Voter Registration: Osun declares next Monday public holiday - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Voter Registration: Osun declares next Monday public holiday – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Voter Registration: Osun declares next Monday public holiday
Vanguard
The Osun Government has declared Monday next week public holiday to enable the workers in the state to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR). Dr Obawale Adebisi, Commissioner for Home Affairs, said in a statement on Thursday in …
CVR: Osun Declares Monday Work Free
Voter Registration Set To Launch Within Days
BREAKING: Osun Govt Declares Monday As Work Free Day For Continuous Voter Registration
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!