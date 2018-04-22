Voters’ registration crucial to our future —Bayelsa commissioner — Nigeria Today

Voters’ registration crucial to our future —Bayelsa commissioner

By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa—BAYELSA State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson has described the ongoing voters registration as a critical exercise that every eligible Nigerian should take serious.

He spoke to newsmen, weekend, at his home town Opume, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state shortly after inspecting the ongoing exercise.

He expressed satisfaction with the large turnout of people and urged those who are qualified by age, but are yet to register, to do so.

According to Iworiso-Markson, “the next round of elections are some months away. I came basically to see the process of registration and I must say it is very impressive.

“This shows the seriousness of our people to be fully involved in the electoral process. This is the first step for those who have attained the required age.

“For us in Ogbia, we want our votes to speak for us in the next elections.

“We want to be fully involved and that is why we came out to mobilise our people sufficiently and I commend the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, officials who have been here for the last three weeks.”

