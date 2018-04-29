VP Chilima says Christian Literature Action in Malawi instrumental in development - Nyasa Times — Nigeria Today

VP Chilima says Christian Literature Action in Malawi instrumental in development – Nyasa Times
|
Nyasa Times
|
VP Chilima says Christian Literature Action in Malawi instrumental in development
Nyasa Times
Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima has commended Christian Literature Action in Malawi (Claim) Mabuku for being instrumental in spiritual development of the Christian community in Malawi and beyond. Chilima cuts a ribbon marking the opening of the …
My Take On It; This is what democracy looks like!
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!