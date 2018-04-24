VP Osinbajo Commissions Deeper Life Bible Church New Headquarters Church In Lagos — Nigeria Today

VP Osinbajo Commissions Deeper Life Bible Church New Headquarters Church In Lagos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday commissioned the new headquarters church of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Lagos amidst colourful celebration. The general superintendent of the church, Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi and his wife, Sister Esther received the vice president who was a special guest at the commissioning ceremony of the magnificent Gbagada Church. The Deeper […]

The post VP Osinbajo Commissions Deeper Life Bible Church New Headquarters Church In Lagos appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

