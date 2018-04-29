VR horror series ‘Campfire Creepers’ showcased at Tribeca Film Festival — Nigeria Today

VR horror series ‘Campfire Creepers’ showcased at Tribeca Film Festival
Stories told around the campfire are a horror movie staple, and veteran director Alexandre Aja has brought the genre into virtual reality with a new anthology series. The first two episodes are free to watch on Oculus and Gear VR.
The post VR horror series ‘Campfire Creepers’ showcased at Tribeca Film Festival appeared first on Digital Trends.
