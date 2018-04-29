VR horror series ‘Campfire Creepers’ showcased at Tribeca Film Festival — Nigeria Today

VR horror series ‘Campfire Creepers’ showcased at Tribeca Film Festival

Stories told around the campfire are a horror movie staple, and veteran director Alexandre Aja has brought the genre into virtual reality with a new anthology series. The first two episodes are free to watch on Oculus and Gear VR.

The post VR horror series ‘Campfire Creepers’ showcased at Tribeca Film Festival appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

