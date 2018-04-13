VW leans toward SUVs, but it stresses the next Passat will be worth the wait — Nigeria Today

VW leans toward SUVs, but it stresses the next Passat will be worth the wait
As Volkswagen beefs up its line of high-riding models, it’s planning a re-imagined Passat that will help it grow on the North American market. The model will make its debut next year.
