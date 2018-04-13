VW says battery-swapping stations are a pipe dream, not an imminent reality — Nigeria Today

VW says battery-swapping stations are a pipe dream, not an imminent reality
Years ago, several companies promised to bring battery-swapping stations to the market. It’s promising idea on paper but it’s not going to happen anytime soon, according to Volkswagen.
