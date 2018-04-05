WAEC 2018: See The New ‘Malpractice’ Rules Set For Candidates — Nigeria Today

WAEC 2018: See The New ‘Malpractice’ Rules Set For Candidates

New WAEC Malpractice Rule 2018. The WAEC has revealed a new set of rules for the 2018 Exams. See what will happen to WAEC candidates caught in Exam Malpractice in 2018.

This super post – WAEC 2018: See The New ‘Malpractice’ Rules Set For Candidates appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

