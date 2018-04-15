Wait Till 2023, Former Military Gov Urges Other Presidential Candidates — Nigeria Today

Wait Till 2023, Former Military Gov Urges Other Presidential Candidates

Those trying to contest against President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 should wait till 2023, former Military Governor of Plateau Major -General Aliyu Adu Umar Kama has said . He spoke in Abuja at the Hoba Community Grand Reception for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) ,Boss Mustapha by the Hoba Elders Council. […]

The post Wait Till 2023, Former Military Gov Urges Other Presidential Candidates appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

