Wait Till 2023, Former Military Gov Urges Other Presidential Candidates — Nigeria Today

Wait Till 2023, Former Military Gov Urges Other Presidential Candidates
Those trying to contest against President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 should wait till 2023, former Military Governor of Plateau Major -General Aliyu Adu Umar Kama has said . He spoke in Abuja at the Hoba Community Grand Reception for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) ,Boss Mustapha by the Hoba Elders Council. […]
The post Wait Till 2023, Former Military Gov Urges Other Presidential Candidates appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!