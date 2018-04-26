 Wale Gates trolls newly unveiled Deeper Life Bible Church auditorium — Nigeria Today
Wale Gates trolls newly unveiled Deeper Life Bible Church auditorium

Apr 26, 2018


Wale Gates has trolled Deeper Life Church new auditorium after they unveiled their new Church auditorium with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo present.

Speaking about the new building, the general superintendent, Pastor W.F Kumuyi said the idea was to give God a befitting worship center.

“The project is not, in any way, an advertisement of self or riches. It is served to accelerate the earnest fulfilment of the Great Commission. There are no riches to advertise anyway because the resources came from all strata of membership of the church. Everyone contributed his or her mite. It was a determination to give God the very best”, he said.


However, Wale Gates wondered why the newly unveiled auditorium has two large screen monitors after so  many years of the Church having a strong stance against members having television in their homes.

See tweets and pictures below:

