 Wale Tinubu's latest feat - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Wale Tinubu’s latest feat – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Wale Tinubu's latest feat
Vanguard
Wale Jubril Tinubu, Group Chief Executive Officer, Oando Plc., a Pan-African multinational energy corporation, is proving to the world that he is definitely a master in the art of making money. To say that the Lagos State born is a big player in the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.