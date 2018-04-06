Wale Tinubu’s latest feat — Nigeria Today

Wale Tinubu’s latest feat

By Juliet Ebirim

Wale Jubril Tinubu, Group Chief Executive Officer, Oando Plc., a Pan-African multinational energy corporation, is proving to the world that he is definitely a master in the art of making money. To say that the Lagos State born is a big player in the oil and gas industry is stating the obvious, in fact, he has emerged a glittering star in the business firmament.

Well, that is no longer news the man referred to as King of African Oil has continued to show his wizardry, despite the decline oil business has suffered around the globe, as he has just completed a mind- blowing building known as ‘The Wings Office Complex’. It was revealed that the eye- popping and architectural masterpiece strategically located at Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos would serve as a corporate head office.

The magnificient building that was officially commissioned last Wednesday by Minister of state for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu was described as the biggest and most beautiful in Lagos. As gathered, the new building which has 12 floors on each wing cost the company a whopping sum of $172million, and can be accessed from the Five Cowrie Creek via a jetty.

The towers also offer a swanky rooftop entertainment deck, which will be an excellent venue for hosting social events and corporate get-together. It includes a marquee, bar, ample lounge seating and offers gorgeous views of the city and the creek in an utterly relaxing environment.

Other notable personalities that graced the commissioning includes United Bank of Africa Chairman, Tony Elumelu, Former governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Herbert Wigwe, Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank, Bola Adesola, Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, Oil mogul, Tunde Folawiyo among several others.

The post Wale Tinubu’s latest feat appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

