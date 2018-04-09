 Walmart is making it easier to retrieve packages with 500 new Pickup Towers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Walmart is making it easier to retrieve packages with 500 new Pickup Towers

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Walmart is taking on Amazon once again in its quest to become your convenient, budget-friendly retailer of choice, and its latest offering comes in the form of what the company calls a “giant vending machine,” or officially, Pickup Towers.

The post Walmart is making it easier to retrieve packages with 500 new Pickup Towers appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.