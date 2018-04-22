Wamakko denies receiving EFCC invitation - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Wamakko denies receiving EFCC invitation – Vanguard
Wamakko denies receiving EFCC invitation
Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, a former Sokoto State governor has denied receiving any invitation to appear before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged corrupt practices. Aliyu Wamakko. Wamakko told members of the Correspondent Chapel …
N18b allegation: 'I have never had N1b in my entire life'- Wamakko
