Want to hide your Pornhub browsing? Use digital currency to make payments — Nigeria Today

Want to hide your Pornhub browsing? Use digital currency to make payments

Adult-oriented site Pornhub is accepting cryptocurrency as payment for all products, including its monthly subscription service for premium content. More specifically, the site now accepts Verge Currency, which is built for anonymity.

The post Want to hide your Pornhub browsing? Use digital currency to make payments appeared first on Digital Trends.

