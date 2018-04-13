 Wanted Tompolo marks 47th birthday — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Wanted Tompolo marks 47th birthday

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Family members and friends Thursday celebrated the forty seventh birthday bash of ex-militant leader, High Chief Oweizide Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo. Tompolo’s whereabouts has remained unknown since the Federal Government declared him wanted. Comrade Guwor Emomotimi, a nephew to Tompolo stated that they celebrated him to make Nigerian Government know he is a man of […]

Wanted Tompolo marks 47th birthday

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.