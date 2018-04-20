Wartorn South Sudan's army chief dies - Yahoo News — Nigeria Today

Wartorn South Sudan’s army chief dies – Yahoo News
|
Yahoo News
|
Wartorn South Sudan's army chief dies
Yahoo News
FILE PHOTO: South Sudanese newly appointed army chief General James Ajongo speaks to the media after his swearing in at the Presidential Palace in South Sudan's capital of Juba, May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer. More. By Denis Dumo. JUBA (Reuters …
South Sudan's army chief dies in Egypt – Spokesman
South Sudan installs power equipment at newly built 100 MW plant
South Sudan says military chief has died during Egypt visit
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!