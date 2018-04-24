Was #BBNaija Finalist CeeC “Attacked” at the Airport? No! - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

Was #BBNaija Finalist CeeC “Attacked” at the Airport? No! – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Was #BBNaija Finalist CeeC “Attacked” at the Airport? No!
BellaNaija
Except “attack” is now being defined as people trying to take a selfie with you or hug/hold you, as a means of showing love. Clearly, the top five finalists have the most loyal fans. If not, they wouldn't have made it to the final. People were already …
#BBNaija: Finalists arrive Nigeria, Cee-C receives N2m from fans
BBNaija 2018: Cee-C Fans Claim She Was Attacked At The Airport
VIDEO: BBNaija star Cee-C mobbed at airport, receives N2m from fans
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!