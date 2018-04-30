 Washing machine prices are trending up, but the reason remains unknown — Nigeria Today
Washing machine prices are trending up, but the reason remains unknown

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

A new study from Consumer Reports reveals that washing machine prices are starting to rise, although it’s unclear whether the White House policies on tariffs and international trade are to blame, with many other factors involved.

The post Washing machine prices are trending up, but the reason remains unknown appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

