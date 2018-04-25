Washington's African American Museum inspires new Janelle Monáe song - Washington Post — Nigeria Today

Washington’s African American Museum inspires new Janelle Monáe song – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Washington's African American Museum inspires new Janelle Monáe song
Washington Post
Janelle Monáe just released the tracklist for her upcoming album “Dirty Computer,” and it includes an ode to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The singer/actress wrote that the ninth track, titled “I Got the Juice,” was …
Janelle Monáe unveils Pharrell and Brian Wilson-featuring tracklist for new album 'Dirty Computer'
Janelle Monáe Dirty Computer
Janelle Monae Reveals 'Dirty Computer' Track List
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!