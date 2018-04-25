 Washington's African American Museum inspires new Janelle Monáe song - Washington Post — Nigeria Today
Washington’s African American Museum inspires new Janelle Monáe song – Washington Post

Washington Post

Washington's African American Museum inspires new Janelle Monáe song
Janelle Monáe just released the tracklist for her upcoming album “Dirty Computer,” and it includes an ode to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The singer/actress wrote that the ninth track, titled “I Got the Juice,” was
