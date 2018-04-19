 Watch As Buhari Calls Nigerian Youths ‘Lazy’ (VIDEO) | Atiku Disagrees, Nigerians React — Nigeria Today
Watch As Buhari Calls Nigerian Youths ‘Lazy’ (VIDEO) | Atiku Disagrees, Nigerians React

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari, while speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum on Wednesday, April 18, in London slammed Nigerian youths, saying that “a lot of them haven’t been to school” but are after free things based on the notion that Nigeria is an oil-rich nation.

“About the economy, we have a very young population, our population is estimated conservatively to be 180 million. This is a very conservative one.”

“More than 60 percent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria is an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free,” Buhari was quoted to have said.

His comments have since been greeted with outrage and backlash as the country’s youths proclaim their resilience and hard work.

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was one of the notable Nigerians that disagreed with President Buhari’s statement that many Nigerian youths are lazy.

Alhaji Atiku took to his social media accounts on Thursday to say “‘I will never refer to Nigeria’s youth as people who sit and do nothing. They are hardworking. I should know, I have thousands of youths working for me all over the country who have been the backbone to our success.”

Buhari Says Many Nigerian Youths Haven’t Been To School – “They Do Nothing Cause Of Oil Money”

However, some Nigerians, who already seem cheesed off by Buhari’s assertion of the country’s youth, expressed their displeasure at the former VP’s intervention despite his show of support for them.

Others still vented their anger at the president following his comments.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

