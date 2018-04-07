Watch Drake's Star-Studded "Nice For What" Video — Nigeria Today

Watch Drake’s Star-Studded “Nice For What” Video

Not up to 24 hours after Canadian rapper Drake, who went back to his native city to finish up work on his next album, told a Toronto audience that he was dropping a new single the following night, the star delivered on his promise with a new song Nice For What with an accompanying star-studded video.

Nice For What, which was directed by Karena Evans, features actresses Zoe Saldana, Tiffany Haddish, Olivia Wright, Black Panther star Letitia Wright, Michelle Rodriguez, Olivia Wilde, Insecure’s Issa Rae, Black-ish’s Tracee Ellis Ross, Rashida Jones and Emma Roberts, singer Syd, ballet star Misty Copeland and Drake himself who is seen dancing along in the video.

Produced by Noah “40” Shebib and Murda Beatz, the new track samples Lauryn Hill’s Ex Factor. Drake mentioned earlier in March that he was working on a song that made use of the track titled The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The rapper had also sampled Hill’s Doo Wop (That Thing) for his one-off 2014 single Draft Day.

More Life (2017), the proper follow-up to Views (2016), is a mixtape that served to bridge the gap between limited playlists. Drake previously previewed the forthcoming album with his Scary Hours EP featuring Diplomatic Immunity and the Hot 100-dominating God’s Plan.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

