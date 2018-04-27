 Watch episode 6 of Rumour Has It season 2 - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Watch episode 6 of Rumour Has It season 2 – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Watch episode 6 of Rumour Has It season 2
Pulse Nigeria
"Rumour Has It" Franklyn confronts Dolapo about her sex tape, moves out of the house in episode 6 [Watch]. Michelle and Khadijah rally round Dolapo in the wake of the aftermath of her leaked sex tape, and Franklyn moves out of the house in episode six

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.