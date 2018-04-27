Watch episode 6 of Rumour Has It season 2 - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Watch episode 6 of Rumour Has It season 2 – Pulse Nigeria



Pulse Nigeria Watch episode 6 of Rumour Has It season 2

Pulse Nigeria

"Rumour Has It" Franklyn confronts Dolapo about her sex tape, moves out of the house in episode 6 [Watch]. Michelle and Khadijah rally round Dolapo in the wake of the aftermath of her leaked sex tape, and Franklyn moves out of the house in episode six …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

