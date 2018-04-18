WATCH | Furious man in pink T-shirt confronts Trollip - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today

WATCH | Furious man in pink T-shirt confronts Trollip – Times LIVE
WATCH | Furious man in pink T-shirt confronts Trollip
Times LIVE
Minutes after a group of Walmer Township residents clad in ANC T-shirts vowed they would not let a Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality public meeting proceed‚ one resident nearly came to blows with mayor Athol Trollip. The meeting at the Walmer Multi …
Watch: Trollip and resident nearly come into blows after chaotic meeting
Bay's MayCo to undergo lifestyle audits, Trollip challenges Ramaphosa to do the same with Ministers
Letter | Coalition has negative impact on ratepayers
