Watch Graphic Video From A Small Plane Crash Today In Primavera Do Leste — Nigeria Today

Watch Graphic Video From A Small Plane Crash Today In Primavera Do Leste

Posted on Apr 29, 2018

Primavera do Leste, Mato Grosso, Brazil. A small plane, believed to be an experimental aircraft, crashed this Saturday 28th, in Primavera do Leste. According to information from the Fire Department, one of the victims was trapped inside and died carbonized. The other was projected out of the plane. Causes of the accident are yet to […]

