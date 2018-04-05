WATCH: Guy caught on camera spiking girl's drink at festival - Buzz.ie — Nigeria Today

WATCH: Guy caught on camera spiking girl’s drink at festival – Buzz.ie
WATCH: Guy caught on camera spiking girl's drink at festival
Shocking footage has emerged of a man caught spiking a girl's drink during what appears to be a festival in the United States of America. I'll never understand how a dude can be so wack with no game and feel the need to be such a disgusting predator …
