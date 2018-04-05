 WATCH: In video for 'Luchia', Bisola tells the tale of a triumphant survivor - TheCable — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

WATCH: In video for ‘Luchia’, Bisola tells the tale of a triumphant survivor – TheCable

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

WATCH: In video for 'Luchia', Bisola tells the tale of a triumphant survivor
TheCable
The former Big Brother Naija contestant sings, acts, does comedy and can serve as an event compere but of late, it's her musical efforts that have been generating buzz around her. In November 2017, months after emerging first runner-up on Big Brother
Former Big Brother Housemate Bisola out with 'Luchia' videoPulse Nigeria
Bisola out with 'Luchia' music video + links to downloadThe Eagle Online
Bisola releases Music Video for “Luchia” | Watch on BNBellaNaija
Concise News
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.