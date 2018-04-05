WATCH: In video for 'Luchia', Bisola tells the tale of a triumphant survivor - TheCable — Nigeria Today

WATCH: In video for ‘Luchia’, Bisola tells the tale of a triumphant survivor – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
WATCH: In video for 'Luchia', Bisola tells the tale of a triumphant survivor
TheCable
The former Big Brother Naija contestant sings, acts, does comedy and can serve as an event compere but of late, it's her musical efforts that have been generating buzz around her. In November 2017, months after emerging first runner-up on Big Brother …
Former Big Brother Housemate Bisola out with 'Luchia' video
Bisola out with 'Luchia' music video + links to download
Bisola releases Music Video for “Luchia” | Watch on BN
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!