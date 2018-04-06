WATCH LIVE NOW – The State Takes On Jacob Zuma [Video] — Nigeria Today

UPDATE – Zuma’s case has been postponed until June 8.

Zuma wants to bring a review application in terms of NPA head Shaun Abrahams’s decision to reinstate charges against him after it was withdrawn.

Below, you can see how Zuma’s brief court appearance played out…

I don’t think we need to dress this one up too much.

Today is the day that JZ finally appears in court to face 16 charges relating to 783 payments, which he allegedly received in connection with the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal.

We’ve already told you about the five witnesses that could make or break the case, so let’s watch how this all unfolds.

This feed via News24. Zuma enters just after the 35-minute mark:

