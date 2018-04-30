WATCH Nina, Alex, Tobi, Ceec & Miracle discuss #BBNaija #DoubleWahala on TheDelphinatorTV — Nigeria Today

WATCH Nina, Alex, Tobi, Ceec & Miracle discuss #BBNaija #DoubleWahala on TheDelphinatorTV

The 5 finalists in the recently concluded Big Brother Naija Reality Show in an interview with YouTuber TheDelphinator discussed their time in the house, relationships, and their plans, moving forward.

Watch below:

Nina

Alex

Tobi

Ceec

Miracle

The post WATCH Nina, Alex, Tobi, Ceec & Miracle discuss #BBNaija #DoubleWahala on TheDelphinatorTV appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

