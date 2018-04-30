WATCH Nina, Alex, Tobi, Ceec & Miracle discuss #BBNaija #DoubleWahala on TheDelphinatorTV — Nigeria Today

WATCH Nina, Alex, Tobi, Ceec & Miracle discuss #BBNaija #DoubleWahala on TheDelphinatorTV
The 5 finalists in the recently concluded Big Brother Naija Reality Show in an interview with YouTuber TheDelphinator discussed their time in the house, relationships, and their plans, moving forward.
Watch below:
Nina
Alex
Tobi
Ceec
Miracle
The post WATCH Nina, Alex, Tobi, Ceec & Miracle discuss #BBNaija #DoubleWahala on TheDelphinatorTV appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!