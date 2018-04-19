(WATCH): Ryan Reynolds Digs At DC Universe In Final Trailer For ‘Deadpool 2’ — Nigeria Today

(WATCH): Ryan Reynolds Digs At DC Universe In Final Trailer For ‘Deadpool 2’

The final trailer for ‘Deadpool 2’ was released on Thursday morning, about a month ahead of the movie’s premiere.

Though Deadpool 2’s marketing campaign has so far kept things pretty quiet, coasting by on its continuing meta-brilliance, the latest trailer actually seems to offer something of a concrete plot.

Fast-paced action and hilarious jokes are mixed together with crazy action scenes in the 2:23 trailer that only makes me want to see more.

Our antihero will have to face Josh Brolin’s Cable, a time-travelling mutant with a metal arm and penchant for chaos, on the hunt for a young mutant with fire-wielding capabilities, played by Hunt for the Wilderpeople‘s Julian Dennison.

To save the kid from certain death, 2016’s rogue champion, Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), will have to put together a team he’s calling the X-Force: a reference to a team of mutants from the Marvel comics commonly associated (but separate) from the X-Men, who are known for being a little more reckless and aggressive in their tactics.

‘You’re no f***ing hero, your’e just a clown, dressed up as a sex toy,’ Cable growls as he dishes out a beating that ends with a knife jammed deep into the hero’s neck. ‘So dark… you sure you’re not from the DC universe?’ Deadpool replies, insulting Marvel’s rival comic book house.

He does however poke fun at his own studio too, when he tells Cable:’ Pump the hate brakes, Thanos!’

Deadpool 2 also stars Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Kesy, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Shioli Kutsuna, Eddie Marsan, Terry Crews, and Stefan Kapičić.

Watch video below:

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18th.

