 Watch The Moment A Girl Jokingly Pushed Her Friend Under A Moving Bus (Video) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Watch The Moment A Girl Jokingly Pushed Her Friend Under A Moving Bus (Video)

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Video, World | 0 comments

CCTV camera caught the terrifying moment a teenage girl was mistakenly pushed into the path of an oncoming bus by her friend. According to a report by Metro UK. Police released footage showing how close the 17-year-old came to being crushed by the wheel of the bus as she fell into the road in Czechowice-Dziedzice, […]

The post Watch The Moment A Girl Jokingly Pushed Her Friend Under A Moving Bus (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.