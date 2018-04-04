Watch the moment Bobrisky engages in heated argument with some women in the bank — Nigeria Today

Watch the moment Bobrisky engages in heated argument with some women in the bank

Popular cross dresser and self acclaimed Queen of SnapChat, Bobrisky, has reportedly been lashed out at by some non-fans in Lagos. According to reports, the woman started raining insults on him, as they spotted him with displeasure, over his choice of dressing. Another customer at the bank made the video and it appeared like it […]

The post Watch the moment Bobrisky engages in heated argument with some women in the bank appeared first on Timeofgist.

