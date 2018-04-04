 Watch the moment Bobrisky engages in heated argument with some women in the bank — Nigeria Today
Watch the moment Bobrisky engages in heated argument with some women in the bank

Posted on Apr 4, 2018

Popular cross dresser and self acclaimed Queen of SnapChat, Bobrisky, has reportedly been lashed out at by some non-fans in Lagos. According to reports, the woman started raining insults on him, as they spotted him with displeasure, over his choice of dressing. Another customer at the bank made the video and it appeared like it […]

