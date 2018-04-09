Watch The Moment President Buhari Leaves Nigeria For United Kingdom — Nigeria Today

Watch The Moment President Buhari Leaves Nigeria For United Kingdom

President Muhammadu Buhari departed Abuja for an official visit to the United Kingdom. There, he will hold discussions on Nigeria – British relations with Prime Minister Theresa May, prior to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings scheduled for 18th to 20th April, 2018. Watch video below:

The post Watch The Moment President Buhari Leaves Nigeria For United Kingdom appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

