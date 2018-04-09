 Watch The Moment President Buhari Leaves Nigeria For United Kingdom — Nigeria Today
Watch The Moment President Buhari Leaves Nigeria For United Kingdom

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Politics, Video | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari departed Abuja for an official visit to the United Kingdom. There, he will hold discussions on Nigeria – British relations with Prime Minister Theresa May, prior to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings scheduled for 18th to 20th April, 2018. Watch video below:

