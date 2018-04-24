 Watch The Moment Senator Dino Melaye Sitting On The Floor While Resisting Police Arrest Emerges — Nigeria Today
Watch The Moment Senator Dino Melaye Sitting On The Floor While Resisting Police Arrest Emerges

Posted on Apr 24, 2018

A video has emerged showing Senator Dino Melaye sitting on the floor of an expressway while resisting police arrest. Dino was seen sitting on the floor, shouting at the top of his voice that he “Won’t take it”. Timeofgist recall that Dino was reportedly whisked away by thugs while being transferred from Abuja to Kogi […]

The post Watch The Moment Senator Dino Melaye Sitting On The Floor While Resisting Police Arrest Emerges appeared first on Timeofgist.

