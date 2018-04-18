 Watch The Moment Suspended Senator Omo-agege Runs With The Mace Of Senate — Nigeria Today
Watch The Moment Suspended Senator Omo-agege Runs With The Mace Of Senate

Apr 18, 2018

Earlier today some hoodlums led by suspended Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, walked into the Senate plenary and seized the symbol of authority of the Upper Legislative Chamber, the mace. Watch the video below:

