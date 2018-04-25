Watch the Trailer for 'RAFIKI'—The First Kenyan Feature Film Set To Premiere at Cannes - Okayafrica — Nigeria Today

Watch the Trailer for ‘RAFIKI’—The First Kenyan Feature Film Set To Premiere at Cannes – Okayafrica
Watch the Trailer for 'RAFIKI'—The First Kenyan Feature Film Set To Premiere at Cannes
Okayafrica
After watching this, you'll understand why it's heading to one of the world's renowned film festivals. The trailer for Wanuri Kahiu's feature film, RAFIKI, is here. It was announced last week that RAFIKI (Friend) will be the first Kenyan feature film to premiere at Cannes.
Watch The Moving Trailer For Wanuri Kahiu's Debut Film, 'Rafiki'
