WATCH VIDEO: Ex BBNaija Housemate, Tobi – Accolades — Nigeria Today

WATCH VIDEO: Ex BBNaija Housemate, Tobi – Accolades

Former Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Tobi Bakre, who among the other finalists arrived the country two days ago has finally settled down and acquainted himself with happening in the country after being in isolation for 3 months. He just joined the current craze in town as he released his own “Accolades” video. Watch the […]

The post WATCH VIDEO: Ex BBNaija Housemate, Tobi – Accolades appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

