Watch Video for “Babaloke” by Efe feat. Oritsefemi — Nigeria Today

Watch Video for “Babaloke” by Efe feat. Oritsefemi
Big Brother Naija 2017 winner Efe has released the visuals for his Oritsefemi-assisted track Babaloke.
The video was directed by Avalon Okpe and it is a “story-driven visual of love, greed, forgiveness, gratitude and kindness to one’s enemies.”
Watch video below:
Comments
